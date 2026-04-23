HB Wealth Management LLC Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,238,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,182 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,181,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,159,640,000 after acquiring an additional 813,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,873,385,000 after acquiring an additional 191,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,523,175. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $303.46 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $304.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is $217.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.51. The firm has a market cap of $494.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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