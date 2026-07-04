HB Wealth Management LLC Has $14.13 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,614 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Article Title

D.A. Davidson upgraded to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Article Title

Palantir’s partnership with to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Article Title

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the rebound, some coverage continues to emphasize Palantir’s still-rich valuation and the fact that the stock had a difficult start to 2026, which could limit upside if execution slows. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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