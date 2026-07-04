HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,785 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,207 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $952,000. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lam Research by 29.9% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $293,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $345.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $351.41 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $326.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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