HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,594 shares of the company's stock after selling 163,916 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 3.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $81,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $422.60 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.00 and a 52-week high of $556.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $551.00 to $496.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $541.00 to $503.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $546.00 to $535.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $517.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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