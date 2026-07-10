HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,897 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,595 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.16% of HCA Healthcare worth $166,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of HCA stock opened at $408.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial set a $413.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $497.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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