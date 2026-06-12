HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,840 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $209,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 749 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the company's stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $377.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $556.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $413.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $506.14.

Get Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here