Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,044 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 6,422 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Key Salesforce News

Here's some of the latest news about CRM:

Positive Sentiment: A valuation article argues Salesforce may look inexpensive after its prolonged share-price decline, putting attention on whether earnings support the current valuation. Salesforce stock looks cheap with earnings in focus

A valuation article argues Salesforce may look inexpensive after its prolonged share-price decline, putting attention on whether earnings support the current valuation. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target to $275 from $300 but kept a Buy rating, indicating a lower forecast while still seeing potential upside. TD Cowen price-target update

TD Cowen cut its price target to $275 from $300 but kept a Buy rating, indicating a lower forecast while still seeing potential upside. Negative Sentiment: Citi lowered its target to $198 from $263 and maintained a Neutral rating, citing sluggish checks ahead of earnings. Analysts also cautioned that weakness in Salesforce’s core cloud business could outweigh AI momentum for now. Citi lowers target on sluggish checks Analysts warn of slowing cloud business

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised Salesforce from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 4,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $239.33 per share, for a total transaction of $999,442.08. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,958.84. This trade represents a 28.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total value of $1,172,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,936.57. This represents a 45.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.32 and a 1-year high of $269.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $2.63. Salesforce had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. is a cloud-based software company best known for customer relationship management (CRM) tools. Its platform helps businesses manage sales, customer service, marketing, commerce and customer data, and includes products such as Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Data Cloud and Agentforce. The company also offers Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and visualization, and MuleSoft for connecting applications and data. Salesforce's products are used by organizations across a range of industries and are available to customers around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report