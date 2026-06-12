Headwater Capital Co Ltd Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Headwater Capital Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Lumentum accounts for about 2.1% of Headwater Capital Co Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Headwater Capital Co Ltd's holdings in Lumentum were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Stock Up 4.3%

LITE opened at $889.59 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $894.51 and a 200-day moving average of $627.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 164.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $1,356,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,844,065.35. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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