Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 17,016 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,240 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Intuit were worth $72,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,653,092,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after buying an additional 87,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,407,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

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Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $276.73 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $363.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.74. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.01 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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