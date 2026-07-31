Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 36,277 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 829.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,648 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,277 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $525,574,000 after acquiring an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,316,797 shares of the company's stock worth $341,265,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,744 shares of the company's stock worth $244,301,000 after purchasing an additional 325,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,958 shares of the company's stock worth $288,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,757,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,767,000 after purchasing an additional 327,067 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $102.00 to $81.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Builders FirstSource this week:

Positive Sentiment: An insider reportedly purchased 50,000 BLDR shares for approximately $4.4 million, potentially signaling confidence that the selloff has created value. Builders FirstSource Falls as Investors Weigh Weak Housing Signals and Earnings Risk

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:BLDR opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $151.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $90.01.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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