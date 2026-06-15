Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 5,344 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,574 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $69,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $571.28.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $411.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.88 and a 200-day moving average of $495.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.68 and a 1-year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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