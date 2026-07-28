Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 64,358 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 536.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,358 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Vertiv were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Vertiv from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $343.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $287.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.53.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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