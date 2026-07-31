Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Medpace by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company's stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24,930.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 101,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,879 shares of the company's stock worth $184,715,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $3,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $2,239,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,019,687.60. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 62,984 shares in the company, valued at $37,790,400. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,087 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medpace from $462.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $584.18.

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Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $578.30 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The firm had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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