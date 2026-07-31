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Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 3,983 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Keysight Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Institutional ownership increased: Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its Keysight Technologies stake by 58.6% to 10,776 shares, while other hedge funds also added positions. Institutions collectively own 84.58% of the company.
  • Strong financial performance: Keysight reported quarterly EPS of $2.87, surpassing estimates of $2.32, on revenue of $1.72 billion, up 31.5% year over year. The company issued third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.43–$2.49.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable: Several firms raised their price targets, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average target of $371.92. Shares recently traded at $312.62, despite insiders selling 5,507 shares worth about $1.9 million during the quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 5.4%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $312.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $374.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $333.93 and its 200 day moving average is $302.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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