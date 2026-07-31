Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Evolution Global Acquisition Corp $EVOX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EVOX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.43% of Evolution Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,654,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Evolution Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,260,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $9,014,000. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Evolution Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,797,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,156,000.

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Evolution Global Acquisition Stock Up 0.0%

Evolution Global Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Evolution Global Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Evolution Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evolution Global Acquisition from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

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About Evolution Global Acquisition

Evolution Global Acquisition NASDAQ: EVOX is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq stock market. As a blank‑check company, its primary business purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination, merger or other acquisition that takes a target company public through the SPAC structure. The vehicle provides a means for investors to gain exposure to prospective private companies seeking public market access via a negotiated transaction with the sponsor.

SPACs like Evolution Global Acquisition typically raise capital in an initial public offering and hold funds in trust while they evaluate potential transaction opportunities.

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