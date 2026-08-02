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Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Icon Plc $ICLR

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Icon logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased 13,112 Icon shares in the first quarter, valued at approximately $1.45 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 95.61% of ICLR.
  • Icon reported quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion, exceeding estimates, while adjusted EPS of $2.56 narrowly beat consensus. Revenue rose 2.3% year over year, but EPS declined from $3.26, reflecting margin pressure.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with seven Buy, seven Hold and two Sell ratings; the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $170.40. ICLR opened at $163.57 and has traded between $66.57 and $203.91 over the past year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Icon.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,112 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth about $123,542,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Icon by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,072,428 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $195,418,000 after buying an additional 201,455 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Icon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 1,667.3% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 66,063 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 62,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Icon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson set a $164.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Icon from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Icon from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $164.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICLR

Trending Headlines about Icon

Here are the key news stories impacting Icon this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and raised its price target to $209 from $207, implying substantial upside based on the referenced share price. The target increase signals continued confidence in Icon’s long-term growth prospects. Benzinga analyst rating report
  • Positive Sentiment: Icon reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.06 billion, above the roughly $2.00 billion consensus estimate, with revenue growing 2.3% from the prior-year period. The earnings call also emphasized a strong surge in bookings, supporting future revenue visibility. Q2 2026 earnings call highlights
  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ICLR from “Strong Sell” to “Hold,” suggesting its view has improved even though the firm remains cautious. Zacks rating update
  • Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly adjusted EPS was $2.56, narrowly above some consensus estimates of $2.55, although another Zacks estimate was $2.57. The mixed comparison makes the earnings beat less decisive for investors. Icon Q2 earnings snapshot
  • Negative Sentiment: EPS fell sharply from $3.26 a year earlier, while the earnings call highlighted margin pressures. The weaker profitability, despite higher revenue and bookings, is likely the main factor tempering the bullish analyst commentary. ICON Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Icon Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $163.57 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $203.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Icon had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

(Free Report)

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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