Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 498,474 Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 498,474 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $14,356,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,215.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore upgraded Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.3%

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Brixmor Property Group's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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