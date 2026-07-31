Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 88,013 Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lineage during the fourth quarter worth about $482,255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lineage by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,017,332 shares of the company's stock worth $175,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,958 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lineage by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,132,810 shares of the company's stock worth $198,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lineage by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,273,000 after buying an additional 1,149,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lineage by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,158,000 after buying an additional 850,380 shares in the last quarter.

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Lineage News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lineage this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LINE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lineage from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lineage from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $44.00 target price on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded Lineage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lineage from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lineage

Lineage Stock Performance

Shares of LINE stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Lineage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.72%.The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.5325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Lineage's dividend payout ratio is currently -343.55%.

About Lineage

Lineage Logistics, Inc NASDAQ: LINE is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage's core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

Featured Stories

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