Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,629,761 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Apple were worth $1,802,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,299 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124,938 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,028,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. E6 Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $291.13 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.07 and a twelve month high of $317.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock's 50 day moving average is $285.64 and its 200-day moving average is $272.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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