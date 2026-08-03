Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 60,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in GoDaddy were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $250,020,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,931 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $370,991,000 after buying an additional 1,615,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 99.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,631,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $223,183,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 645,754 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $80,125,000 after acquiring an additional 524,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 504,374 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GoDaddy to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair downgraded GoDaddy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.93.

View Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $165.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 660.96% and a net margin of 17.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $30,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,390.72. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $48,704.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,750.70. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 16,751 shares of company stock worth $1,480,228 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting GoDaddy

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

Positive Sentiment: GoDaddy reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share, above the roughly $1.69–$1.72 consensus range, while revenue rose 6.6% year over year to approximately $1.30 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. GoDaddy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

GoDaddy reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share, above the roughly $1.69–$1.72 consensus range, while revenue rose 6.6% year over year to approximately $1.30 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth was supported by rising average revenue per user, strength across both business segments and accelerating adoption of Airo, GoDaddy’s AI-powered product suite. Airo’s annualized recurring revenue reportedly increased fivefold to $50 million, helping drive record margins and free cash flow. GoDaddy Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Growth was supported by rising average revenue per user, strength across both business segments and accelerating adoption of Airo, GoDaddy’s AI-powered product suite. Airo’s annualized recurring revenue reportedly increased fivefold to $50 million, helping drive record margins and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and reaffirmed its approximately $1.8 billion full-year free-cash-flow target. Full-year revenue guidance remains $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion. GoDaddy Forecasts Q3 Revenue and Reaffirms Free Cash Flow

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and reaffirmed its approximately $1.8 billion full-year free-cash-flow target. Full-year revenue guidance remains $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a Neutral rating with a $90 target, while Benchmark maintained Buy despite reducing its target to $140. Raymond James cut GoDaddy from Strong Buy to Outperform and set a $100 target, citing limited visibility. Raymond James Analyst Action

Analyst views remain mixed. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a Neutral rating with a $90 target, while Benchmark maintained Buy despite reducing its target to $140. Raymond James cut GoDaddy from Strong Buy to Outperform and set a $100 target, citing limited visibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors viewed the quarterly outlook as underwhelming relative to expectations, with several reports describing the guidance as weak despite the earnings beat. Concerns also persist that AI could pressure GoDaddy’s traditional website and domain businesses and weigh on future margins. GoDaddy Goes Down After Q2 Results and Outlook

Investors viewed the quarterly outlook as underwhelming relative to expectations, with several reports describing the guidance as weak despite the earnings beat. Concerns also persist that AI could pressure GoDaddy’s traditional website and domain businesses and weigh on future margins. Negative Sentiment: Bearish trading activity intensified, with put-option volume reaching 11,680 contracts—nearly five times the typical daily level. Separate law-firm investigations into potential securities-law violations added another source of investor uncertainty.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Free Report).

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