Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after selling 127,484 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 177.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $153,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Antero Resources by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,755 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 140.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $116,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,828 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,831,000. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 553.6% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,713,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $59,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

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More Antero Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Antero reported revenue of $1.56 billion, up 20.2% year over year and above the $1.53 billion consensus estimate. Reported EPS of $0.90 topped the $0.84 analyst estimate; another adjusted-earnings measure cited by Zacks showed EPS of $0.76 versus a $0.75 consensus and $0.35 a year earlier. Antero Resources Q2 earnings report

Antero reported revenue of $1.56 billion, up 20.2% year over year and above the $1.53 billion consensus estimate. Reported EPS of $0.90 topped the $0.84 analyst estimate; another adjusted-earnings measure cited by Zacks showed EPS of $0.76 versus a $0.75 consensus and $0.35 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Record production and higher guidance strengthened the outlook. Antero Resources highlighted record second-quarter production, revenue growth and stronger cash flow, and raised its 2026 output guidance following strategic acquisitions. Greater volumes could support operating leverage if commodity prices remain favorable. AR Q2 earnings beat estimates on record production gains

Antero Resources highlighted record second-quarter production, revenue growth and stronger cash flow, and raised its 2026 output guidance following strategic acquisitions. Greater volumes could support operating leverage if commodity prices remain favorable. Positive Sentiment: Management sees margin upside over several years. The earnings call reportedly outlined an optimistic operating outlook, including opportunities for sustained margin improvement. This supports the potential for stronger free cash flow and shareholder returns over time. Antero Resources earnings call maps multi-year margin upside

The earnings call reportedly outlined an optimistic operating outlook, including opportunities for sustained margin improvement. This supports the potential for stronger free cash flow and shareholder returns over time. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $46 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating. The higher target signals valuation upside, but the unchanged neutral rating suggests the firm does not view the recent earnings strength as sufficient to warrant a more bullish stance. Barclays raises Antero Resources price target

The higher target signals valuation upside, but the unchanged neutral rating suggests the firm does not view the recent earnings strength as sufficient to warrant a more bullish stance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research reduced several future EPS estimates. Cuts included forecasts for full-year 2026 EPS to $3.71 from $4.12 and full-year 2027 EPS to $3.53 from $4.16, along with reductions for several 2026–27 quarters. Zacks retained a “Hold” rating, tempering the positive earnings reaction. Antero Resources analyst estimates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Antero Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $56.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.59.

View Our Latest Report on AR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $35.25 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.33. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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