Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,280,173 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here