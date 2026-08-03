Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN - Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,967 shares of the bank's stock after selling 59,499 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the bank's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,147 shares of the bank's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the bank's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the bank's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FFIN. Benchmark began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised First Financial Bankshares from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.03 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $33,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,480,956.12. The trade was a 2.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,364 shares of company stock worth $78,824. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company's core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

Further Reading

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