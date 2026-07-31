Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 223,956 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Tenable worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tenable by 175.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,732,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,092,577 shares of the company's stock worth $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $44,542,000. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $18,935,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tenable by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,243,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,852,000 after buying an additional 1,023,671 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results beat expectations: Tenable reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share versus the $0.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $268.5 million, ahead of the $264.9 million forecast and up 8.6% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 24.7%, up 540 basis points, and operating cash flow was $44.7 million. Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Tenable reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share versus the $0.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $268.5 million, ahead of the $264.9 million forecast and up 8.6% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 24.7%, up 540 basis points, and operating cash flow was $44.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook and product momentum: Management forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.49-$0.52, substantially above the $0.42 analyst estimate, and raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $1.95-$2.00 versus the $1.66 consensus. Record adoption of Tenable One, customer expansion and momentum in artificial-intelligence offerings supported the improved outlook. TENB Q2 Earnings Beat on Tenable One Momentum, Outlook Raised

Management forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.49-$0.52, substantially above the $0.42 analyst estimate, and raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $1.95-$2.00 versus the $1.66 consensus. Record adoption of Tenable One, customer expansion and momentum in artificial-intelligence offerings supported the improved outlook. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts raised targets: Needham and Canaccord Genuity increased their price targets to $36 and maintained “buy” ratings, suggesting additional potential upside from recent trading levels.

Needham and Canaccord Genuity increased their price targets to $36 and maintained “buy” ratings, suggesting additional potential upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Tenable launched Always On Hexa AI for autonomous exposure remediation, potentially strengthening its cybersecurity product portfolio, although the near-term financial impact remains uncertain. Tenable Launches Always On Hexa AI

Tenable launched Always On Hexa AI for autonomous exposure remediation, potentially strengthening its cybersecurity product portfolio, although the near-term financial impact remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution remains: Truist cut its target to $30 and adopted a “hold” rating, while Wells Fargo lowered its target to $35 and kept an “equal weight” rating. These reductions may limit enthusiasm despite the earnings beat.

Truist cut its target to $30 and adopted a “hold” rating, while Wells Fargo lowered its target to $35 and kept an “equal weight” rating. These reductions may limit enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Tenable continues to report a small negative net margin, and its valuation and debt profile could remain concerns if growth or profitability momentum slows.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Tenable from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Stock Up 3.4%

TENB stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.87 million. Tenable had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 0.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Further Reading

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