Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,634 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average of $143.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More CBRE Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56, above the $1.47 consensus, while revenue reached $11.23 billion versus expectations of $11.18 billion. Revenue increased 15.1% year over year, with growth across leasing, infrastructure, project management and other businesses. CBRE Group Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56, above the $1.47 consensus, while revenue reached $11.23 billion versus expectations of $11.18 billion. Revenue increased 15.1% year over year, with growth across leasing, infrastructure, project management and other businesses. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 core EPS guidance. The new outlook of $7.80-$7.90 exceeds the prior $7.60-$7.80 range and is above the roughly $7.67 analyst consensus, signaling confidence in continued operating momentum. CBRE Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

The new outlook of $7.80-$7.90 exceeds the prior $7.60-$7.80 range and is above the roughly $7.67 analyst consensus, signaling confidence in continued operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts increased their price targets. UBS raised its target to $190 from $185 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an “outperform” rating. These revisions reinforce the positive earnings reaction and imply further upside based on the referenced trading level. Analyst Price Target Updates

UBS raised its target to $190 from $185 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an “outperform” rating. These revisions reinforce the positive earnings reaction and imply further upside based on the referenced trading level. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and capital returns remain supportive. Trailing 12-month free cash flow was nearly $1.7 billion, and year-to-date share repurchases approached $1.0 billion. CBRE Reports Financial Results

Trailing 12-month free cash flow was nearly $1.7 billion, and year-to-date share repurchases approached $1.0 billion. Neutral Sentiment: CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction and highlighted commercial real estate activity, including larger industrial leases. These assignments support its advisory pipeline but provide limited direct information about near-term earnings. CBRE Advises on Senior Living Deal

CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction and highlighted commercial real estate activity, including larger industrial leases. These assignments support its advisory pipeline but provide limited direct information about near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income declined year over year, partly because of a $168 million non-cash reserve related to fire-safety remediation in CBRE’s U.K. development business. This charge is a near-term earnings headwind, although the adjusted results and raised outlook were stronger. CBRE Q2 Revenue Rises

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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