Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,149 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 378,784 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.17% of Kimco Realty worth $23,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,259,451 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,069,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 107,711 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company's stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.1%

KIM opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kimco Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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