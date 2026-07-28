Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 2,127.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,438 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 246,836 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Rollins worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 216,278 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 4.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rollins by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 466,732 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 241,753 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Negative Sentiment: Holzer & Holzer announced an investigation into whether Rollins complied with federal securities laws after the company reported that second-quarter operating margin fell 110 basis points year over year. Management attributed the shortfall to declining lead volumes from search, digital media and inbound-call channels serving parts of its residential pest-control business. The announcement adds headline and potential litigation risk. Holzer & Holzer Rollins investigation

Holzer & Holzer announced an investigation into whether Rollins complied with federal securities laws after the company reported that second-quarter operating margin fell 110 basis points year over year. Management attributed the shortfall to declining lead volumes from search, digital media and inbound-call channels serving parts of its residential pest-control business. The announcement adds headline and potential litigation risk. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase assigned Rollins an Underweight rating, signaling that analysts expect the shares to underperform. The call reinforces concerns about slowing organic growth and the company’s premium valuation. JPMorgan Rollins Underweight rating

JPMorgan Chase assigned Rollins an rating, signaling that analysts expect the shares to underperform. The call reinforces concerns about slowing organic growth and the company’s premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler lowered its price target to $46 . While the target remains above the reference share price, the reduction reflects diminished expectations after Rollins missed quarterly earnings estimates and reported softer residential demand. Piper Sandler lowers Rollins price target

Piper Sandler lowered its price target to . While the target remains above the reference share price, the reduction reflects diminished expectations after Rollins missed quarterly earnings estimates and reported softer residential demand. Neutral Sentiment: Several other listed stories concern WWE performer Seth Rollins, while another discusses USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and food prices. These are unrelated to Rollins, Inc. NYSE: ROL and should not affect the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:ROL opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Rollins had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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