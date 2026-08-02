Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 90,801 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LYB alerts: Sign Up

More LyondellBasell Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting LyondellBasell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: LYB reported adjusted earnings of $4.30 per share , well above analyst expectations ranging from $3.44 to $3.56 and up sharply from $0.62 a year earlier. The earnings beat is the clearest catalyst behind the stock’s advance. LYB Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

LYB reported adjusted earnings of , well above analyst expectations ranging from $3.44 to $3.56 and up sharply from $0.62 a year earlier. The earnings beat is the clearest catalyst behind the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Management benefited from stronger margins, higher operating rates and tighter industry supply. Market recovery and supply disruptions supported pricing and profitability despite ongoing volatility. LYB Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat as Market Recovery Boosts Margins

Management benefited from stronger margins, higher operating rates and tighter industry supply. Market recovery and supply disruptions supported pricing and profitability despite ongoing volatility. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $9.18 billion , up 19.8% year over year, while the company’s earnings release and conference call provided investors with updated insight into the recovery, operating performance and market outlook. LyondellBasell Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings LYB Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Revenue reached , up 19.8% year over year, while the company’s earnings release and conference call provided investors with updated insight into the recovery, operating performance and market outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The strong quarter was partly anticipated: analysts expected tighter petrochemical supply, firmer pricing and the Bayport restart to support margins. This may limit the surprise element of the report. LYB Set to Report Q2 Earnings

The strong quarter was partly anticipated: analysts expected tighter petrochemical supply, firmer pricing and the Bayport restart to support margins. This may limit the surprise element of the report. Negative Sentiment: Although revenue growth was robust, the $9.18 billion result was slightly below one published consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. LYB also reported a negative net margin, underscoring that profitability remains sensitive to volatile chemical markets.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 3.0%

LYB opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.86. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LyondellBasell Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LyondellBasell Industries wasn't on the list.

While LyondellBasell Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here