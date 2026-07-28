Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,378 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 40,061 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.32% of Radian Group worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,764 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Radian Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Radian Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.17.

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Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weinbach acquired 49,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $1,685,422.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,786,800. The trade was a 41.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 3,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $130,032.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 8,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $289,800. This represents a 30.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $1,682,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.8%

RDN stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.83 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Radian Group's revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Radian Group's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

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