Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $159,000 Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH - Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,845 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Porch Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,795 shares of the company's stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 130,166 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1,203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,759 shares of the company's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Porch Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCH

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman sold 122,881 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $1,292,708.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,208,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,510,821.56. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 63,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $669,598.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,113,032 shares in the company, valued at $22,229,096.64. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,012,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,696,082. Insiders own 27.78% of the company's stock.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $14.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -120.42 and a beta of 3.15.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Porch Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Porch Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Porch Group swung to adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share , beating the consensus estimate of a $0.04 loss and improving from break-even earnings a year earlier. Revenue also exceeded expectations, supported by strong sales growth. Porch Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Porch Group swung to adjusted earnings of , beating the consensus estimate of a $0.04 loss and improving from break-even earnings a year earlier. Revenue also exceeded expectations, supported by strong sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Management issued a 2026 revenue outlook and projected approximately $122 million in adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth as its Insurance Services business scales. Porch Projects 2026 Adjusted EBITDA

Management issued a 2026 revenue outlook and projected approximately at the midpoint, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth as its Insurance Services business scales. Positive Sentiment: The combination of record profitability, stronger sales and the company’s forward outlook prompted a sharp premarket share-price reaction. Porch Swings to Earnings in Q2

The combination of record profitability, stronger sales and the company’s forward outlook prompted a sharp premarket share-price reaction. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their targets following the results: Benchmark increased its target to $23 with a Buy rating, Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $18 with an Overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $16.50 while maintaining Market Perform. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts raised their targets following the results: Benchmark increased its target to with a Buy rating, Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to with an Overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to while maintaining Market Perform. Neutral Sentiment: Porch Group said its overall risk profile remains unchanged but directed investors to the risk disclosures in its 2026 Form 10-K. The disclosure does not appear to introduce an immediate change to the investment case, although it highlights the importance of reviewing regulatory risks. Porch Group Risk Profile Disclosure

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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