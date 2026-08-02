Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.65 Million Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 45,015 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $72,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.90.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a current ratio of 12.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.08%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Further Reading

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