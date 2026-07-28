Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $20.57 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,429 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,034 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $52,506,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in TE Connectivity by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,252,434 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $284,941,000 after acquiring an additional 904,468 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 575.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $1,983,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 84,831 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.15.

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TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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