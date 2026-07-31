Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.27 Million Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,174 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Amundi acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,815,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth $43,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of KNSA opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.49 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $72.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $87.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Key Stories Impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets: Goldman Sachs increased its target to $90 and initiated a “buy” rating; JPMorgan raised its target to $107 with an “overweight” rating; Canaccord Genuity lifted its target to $98 and maintained a “buy” rating; Wedbush raised its target to $99 with an “outperform” rating; and Citi increased its target to $100 with a “buy” rating. The broad upward revisions signal growing confidence in KNSA’s commercial outlook and pipeline. Benzinga analyst price-target reports

Goldman Sachs increased its target to $90 and initiated a “buy” rating; JPMorgan raised its target to $107 with an “overweight” rating; Canaccord Genuity lifted its target to $98 and maintained a “buy” rating; Wedbush raised its target to $99 with an “outperform” rating; and Citi increased its target to $100 with a “buy” rating. The broad upward revisions signal growing confidence in KNSA’s commercial outlook and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings estimates could support additional gains. Zacks reported that analysts are raising estimates for Kiniksa, a trend that often reflects improving expectations for future revenue and profitability. Zacks earnings estimates article

Zacks reported that analysts are raising estimates for Kiniksa, a trend that often reflects improving expectations for future revenue and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 guidance and pipeline progress drove the initial rally. Coverage highlighted Kiniksa’s stronger revenue outlook and advancement of its development pipeline, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Yahoo Finance guidance and pipeline article

Coverage highlighted Kiniksa’s stronger revenue outlook and advancement of its development pipeline, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded revenue expectations. Kiniksa reported $243.6 million in revenue versus the $226.5 million consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.30 matched expectations. Kalkine Media Kiniksa earnings announcement

Kiniksa reported $243.6 million in revenue versus the $226.5 million consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.30 matched expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is a risk after the sharp advance. One analysis suggested KNSA could be approximately 16% overvalued even after the guidance increase, potentially limiting upside or prompting profit-taking if growth expectations moderate. Yahoo Finance KNSA valuation article

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Further Reading

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