Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $56.41 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 253.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,869 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 176,935 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in AbbVie were worth $56,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.54 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.73 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $211.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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