Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Free Report) by 202.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,564 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 308,755 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of Intuitive Machines worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $3,280,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 351,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,682,471.73. The trade was a 29.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director William John Liquori, Jr. sold 18,321 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $547,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,296.25. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 877,866 shares of company stock worth $24,403,134. Insiders own 54.10% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 7.1%

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUNR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Machines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Machines

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Machines wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Machines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here