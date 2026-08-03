Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $893,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DECK opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $125.45.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 18.54%.Deckers Outdoor's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus set a $128.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.16.

Read Our Latest Report on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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