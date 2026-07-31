Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 200.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,845 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 662 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish: Citigroup maintained a “buy” rating while lowering its price target from $105 to $100, implying substantial upside. Wells Fargo also raised its target from $91 to $93 and reiterated an “overweight” rating. Benzinga analyst price target updates

Citigroup maintained a “buy” rating while lowering its price target from $105 to $100, implying substantial upside. Wells Fargo also raised its target from $91 to $93 and reiterated an “overweight” rating. Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue exceeded expectations: Omnicom reported $6.56 billion in revenue, above the $6.44 billion consensus estimate, with year-over-year growth benefiting significantly from the Interpublic acquisition. The company also raised its 2026 organic revenue-growth outlook. Omnicom Q2 earnings report

Omnicom reported $6.56 billion in revenue, above the $6.44 billion consensus estimate, with year-over-year growth benefiting significantly from the Interpublic acquisition. The company also raised its 2026 organic revenue-growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Synergy potential supports the longer-term story: Management highlighted expected benefits from integrating Interpublic, including opportunities for cost synergies and stronger client offerings. Omnicom earnings call and synergies

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $79.59 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 1.74%.The business's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is presently 275.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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