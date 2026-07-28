Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $20.80 Million in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 901,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,795,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.27% of Sirius XM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,861,000 after buying an additional 92,111 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $618,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,462.29. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sirius XM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Up 4.8%

SIRI stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company's 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Sirius XM's payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

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