Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,897 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 81,698 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Invesco were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,965,761 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,391,411,000 after purchasing an additional 947,693 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,547 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 43,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,072 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore set a $32.00 price objective on Invesco in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invesco to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $29.64 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company's revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Invesco's payout ratio is currently -126.47%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

Further Reading

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