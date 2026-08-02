Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in UBS Group AG $UBS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,982 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

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UBS Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.40 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. Zacks Research raised shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

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UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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