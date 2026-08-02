Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 394,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300,076 shares of the company's stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 300,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company's stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.34. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 42.58%.The business had revenue of $472.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $5,704,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,460,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $679,728,604.80. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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