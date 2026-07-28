Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 433,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,642,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Clear Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's payout ratio is 275.76%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

In other news, CFO David Tyler Krant bought 1,150 shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $55,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $103,415. The trade was a 115.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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