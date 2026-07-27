Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 203,201 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 1,739.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,886 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 203,201 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $21,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.33.

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Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $128.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $134.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $94,208.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,250.75. This represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the sale, the director owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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