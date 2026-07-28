Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 714,452 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) by 183.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,052 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 714,452 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.46% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 44,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $764.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 15,050.32% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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