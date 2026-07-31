Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of NCR Atleos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,694 shares of the company's stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NCR Atleos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR Atleos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi purchased a new position in NCR Atleos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in NCR Atleos by 192.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NATL. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.27.

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NCR Atleos Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:NATL opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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