Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 54,058 Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amrize by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

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Amrize Price Performance

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,688.88. This trade represents a 8.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Gross bought 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.63 per share, with a total value of $58,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,746.61. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Amrize and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRZ

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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