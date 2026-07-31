Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 54,058 Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Amrize logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased 54,058 Amrize shares worth approximately $3.03 million, while several other institutional investors also initiated or increased positions.
  • Amrize reported quarterly revenue of $2.18 billion, up 4.7% year over year, but its adjusted earnings of negative $0.16 per share missed analysts’ expectations. The stock opened at $49.68, near the lower end of its 52-week range.
  • Analyst sentiment remains moderately bullish, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a $62.79 price target, although several firms recently lowered their targets. Insiders purchased 54,920 shares over the past 90 days, while the company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amrize by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Amrize Price Performance

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,688.88. This trade represents a 8.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Gross bought 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.63 per share, with a total value of $58,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,746.61. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Amrize and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRZ

Amrize Profile

(Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amrize Right Now?

Before you consider Amrize, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amrize wasn't on the list.

While Amrize currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines