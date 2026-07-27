Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 72,100 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,941,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,849 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.8% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,375,000 after buying an additional 229,454 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,408,112.94. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $325.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $258.19 and a one year high of $363.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Key Headlines Impacting Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 EPS to $22.58 from $22.53, suggesting expectations remain solid for Jones Lang LaSalle’s profit outlook.

Zacks Research slightly raised earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 EPS to $22.58 from $22.53, suggesting expectations remain solid for Jones Lang LaSalle’s profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts nudged up forecasts for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2026, and Q2 2026, indicating only incremental improvement in their view of JLL’s business momentum.

Analysts nudged up forecasts for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2026, and Q2 2026, indicating only incremental improvement in their view of JLL’s business momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research still expects Jones Lang LaSalle to earn $22.58 per share in FY2026, close to the broader consensus estimate of $22.85 per share, so the changes were not dramatic.

Zacks Research still expects Jones Lang LaSalle to earn $22.58 per share in FY2026, close to the broader consensus estimate of $22.85 per share, so the changes were not dramatic. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade from Strong Buy to Hold is likely weighing on sentiment, as it signals less enthusiasm from the analyst despite relatively stable earnings forecasts. Zacks.com

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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