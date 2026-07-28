Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 1,935.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NVR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,224.20.

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NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,318.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.90. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,501.01 and a 52-week high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm's fifty day moving average is $6,382.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,776.78.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $83.06. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business's revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $108.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 371.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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