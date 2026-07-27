Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,070 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 82,967 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Boeing were worth $35,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $209.51 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.53.

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Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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