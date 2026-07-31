Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 103,854 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 103,854 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of BankUnited worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BankUnited Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $284.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $290.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BankUnited from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $194,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,971,232.34. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $45,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,791.19. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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